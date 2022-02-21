PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

