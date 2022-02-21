Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 5.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 317.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 137.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

