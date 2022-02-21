Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 2.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Ciena worth $43,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Ciena stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $2,874,378. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.