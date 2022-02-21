Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.66 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88.

