Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,373 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.33 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.