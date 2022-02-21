Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report $141.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.21 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.15. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.