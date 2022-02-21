Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NWE opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.