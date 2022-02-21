Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX opened at $131.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

