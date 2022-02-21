Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 4.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $66,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $142.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

