Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 340,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17.

