Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 44,364 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

