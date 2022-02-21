Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 411 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $209.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.61 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

