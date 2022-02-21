iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

