Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,904 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $157.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

