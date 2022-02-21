Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

