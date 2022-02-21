Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

