Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,834,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,800 shares of company stock worth $19,474,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

