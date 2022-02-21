Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

