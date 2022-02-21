Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SOLO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.