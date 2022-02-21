Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 205,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 689,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

