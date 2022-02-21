Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

