Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.80 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

