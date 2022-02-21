Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

LEG stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.