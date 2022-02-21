Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

