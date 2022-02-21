Cambridge Trust Co. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

