Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 12,476.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.00% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $45,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $53.43 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.