Retirement Group LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.