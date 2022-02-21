Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.