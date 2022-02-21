iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 499.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

