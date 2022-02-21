Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,917 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,917 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

