iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,343,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,119,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $54.11 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

