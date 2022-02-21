Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,418,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,920 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,219,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

