Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $223.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.