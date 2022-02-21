Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 415 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $228.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average is $271.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

