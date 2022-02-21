Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

