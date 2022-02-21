Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 325 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

