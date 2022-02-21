Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,254 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,521,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,842,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

