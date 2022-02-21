National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,156 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

PLD opened at $142.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

