NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Purchases £29,838.90 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($40,377.40).
LON:NRR opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.48. The firm has a market cap of £273.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
Recommended Stories
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.