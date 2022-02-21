NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Purchases £29,838.90 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($40,377.40).

LON:NRR opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.48. The firm has a market cap of £273.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

