Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. Tuya has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 2,428.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Tuya by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tuya by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tuya by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.