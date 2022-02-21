swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Overstock.com makes up about 1.8% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $39.71 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

