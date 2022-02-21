Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Cut by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,851,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $166.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $141.28 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

