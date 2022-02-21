Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $97.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

