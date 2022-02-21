13,087 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $71.13 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02.

