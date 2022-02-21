Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 53,521 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,521 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.05 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

