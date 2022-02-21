Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

