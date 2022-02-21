CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 4% Lower This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1,104.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008251 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,767,998 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

