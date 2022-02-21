iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 756.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 561.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,087,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $240.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

