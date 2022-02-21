Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.