Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 574 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Newmont stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

