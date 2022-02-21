1,093 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $206.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.